From the Archives: January 25 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

January 25, 2013 -- The 20th annual Taste of Northern Minnesota event was held at the George W. Neilson Convention Center, bringing in vendors and community members for a day of good food and new experiences. This event saw long-time participants and newcomers to the area like Bemidji Brewing.

25 years ago

January 25, 1998 -- A Cass Lake man narrowly escaped from the window of his sinking truck after it broke through the ice on Lake Bemidji. John Magaurn had been driving to his friend’s ice house when he noticed his truck beginning to sink. He was able to exit the vehicle safely, but his truck is now an estimated 40 feet underwater.

50 years ago

January 25, 1973 -- Vandals broke into Northern Elementary School overnight and left extensive damage. While nothing appeared to be stolen, broken glass and materials were everywhere upon police entry. One of the worst casualties was a tropical fish aquarium in Room 118, which had been a favorite of the classroom’s students.

100 years ago

January 25, 1923 -- Hoteliers across Northwest Minnesota have been warned of a “radio swindler” sending c.o.d. packages for prospective guests from the fictional American Radio Company. Several hotels have already been scammed by this individual across the state, according to a warning sent out by U.S. postal inspectors.