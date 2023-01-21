STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
From the Archives: January 21 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 06:40 AM
10 years ago

January 21, 2013 -- The Sanford Event Center will have its own version of the Goodyear Blimp, albeit smaller. Featuring the logos for Bemidji State University, General Electric and Viking Electric, the blimp will float above the crowd’s heads during games, dropping pamphlets and coupons.

25 years ago

January 21, 1998 -- Bemidji High School has taken a unique approach to celebrating Martin Luther King Day, by looking at diversity through a broader lens. The school’s celebration included Native American dance and drum performances from students in front of a school-wide assembly.

50 years ago

January 21, 1973 -- A fire has forced 60 people out of the Bemidji Hotel, where a blaze began in the early hours of the morning. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene where they worked to control the flames for over half an hour. The third floor and the roof sustained serious damage, and one resident is in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

100 years ago

January 21, 1923 -- The topic of the proposed new highway from Bemidji to Baudette drew in a large crowd for a meeting deciding the road’s route, at which it was decided to go from Bemidji through Puposky, Nebish and Lower Red Lake, out to several townships before heading North to Waskish and its final destination.

