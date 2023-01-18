From the Archives: January 18 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

January 18, 2013 -- Pickleball is gaining popularity in Bemidji, as players of all ages enjoy the sport at the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club. Sessions are open on Monday nights at the club’s gymnasium and have been drawing in regular and new players alike who are picking up the racquet and staying active.

25 years ago

January 18, 1998 -- Over 75 teams participated in the 25th annual Paul Bunyan Sled Dog Race, on a newly cleared land trail. After poor ice conditions led to the race’s cancelation two years in a row, since it had previously been held on Lake Bemidji, efforts were made to create a new trail near the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

50 years ago

January 18, 1973 -- The second suspect in the burglary of a Bemidji home has been arrested by the FBI after fleeing to Spokane, Wash., following the crime in November. Bruce Roche, of International Falls, is accused of stealing $45,000 with a partner from Vern Parenteau’s home and will be transported back to Bemidji to face charges.

100 years ago

January 18, 1923 -- A dynamite victim killed in an accident east of Bemidji will be shipped to Fairmont for burial. Benjamin Flurgel, of St. Cloud, was working on a road near Cass Lake when a delayed explosion caused his death. His body will be transferred to Fairmont, where his family members reside, for services.