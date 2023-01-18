STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the Archives: January 18 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 18, 2023 06:50 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

10 years ago

January 18, 2013 -- Pickleball is gaining popularity in Bemidji, as players of all ages enjoy the sport at the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club. Sessions are open on Monday nights at the club’s gymnasium and have been drawing in regular and new players alike who are picking up the racquet and staying active.

25 years ago

January 18, 1998 -- Over 75 teams participated in the 25th annual Paul Bunyan Sled Dog Race, on a newly cleared land trail. After poor ice conditions led to the race’s cancelation two years in a row, since it had previously been held on Lake Bemidji, efforts were made to create a new trail near the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

50 years ago

January 18, 1973 -- The second suspect in the burglary of a Bemidji home has been arrested by the FBI after fleeing to Spokane, Wash., following the crime in November. Bruce Roche, of International Falls, is accused of stealing $45,000 with a partner from Vern Parenteau’s home and will be transported back to Bemidji to face charges.

100 years ago

January 18, 1923 -- A dynamite victim killed in an accident east of Bemidji will be shipped to Fairmont for burial. Benjamin Flurgel, of St. Cloud, was working on a road near Cass Lake when a delayed explosion caused his death. His body will be transferred to Fairmont, where his family members reside, for services.

Related Topics: FROM THE ARCHIVES
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
011823.N.BP.MLKDAY 2.jpg
Local
Leaving a legacy: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated at Bemidji State
Despite no classes, BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom was a fair bit livelier than the rest of campus as around 100 people attended a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event on Monday.
January 17, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
1513988+brrrmidjiplungeextra5.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees’ annual Brrrmidji Plunge set for Feb. 11
The Brrrmidji Plunge is set to make a splash on Saturday, Feb. 11, marking 19 years the Bemidji Jaycees’ has held the fundraiser to support local charities.
January 17, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Capital.jpg
Local
Applications open for Beltrami Electric's annual Washington Youth Tour
Beltrami Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from eligible high school juniors to attend the 57th annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour set for June 12-18. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24.
January 17, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3177545+GREATER BEMIDJI.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for ILT Entrepreneur Academy
Greater Bemidji is offering another cohort of the ILT Entrepreneur Lean Startup Academy, and applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.
January 17, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report