From the Archives: January 14 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

January 14, 2013 -- The Brrrmidji Plunge is marking its 10th year, as brave souls line up to jump into the icy waters of January’s Lake Bemidji. The event, held by the Bemidji Jaycees since 2004, drew just 35 participants in its first year, but now regularly sees over 100 people take the plunge.

25 years ago

January 14, 1998 -- A petition is seeking the removal of Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Eli Hunt, started by community members after Hunt took office and fired several top officials. Hunt says he will offer to submit to a recall election at the next quarterly meeting of the tribal council, to be held in Ball Club.

50 years ago

January 14, 1973 -- Local schools are beginning to feel the effects of the national fuel shortage, as they prepare for the cold upcoming months. While some of the schools in District 31 have switched over to alternative sources, the May and Solway schools still rely on oil-based fuel to heat their buildings.

100 years ago

January 14, 1923 -- H.R. Jones has purchased C.N. Anderson’s Grocery in Bemidji, after returning to Minnesota from Bloomer, Wis. Jones plans for several improvements to the grocery, which is located on Beltrami Avenue, and hopes to carry both fancy and staple goods for the public to purchase.