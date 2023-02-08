99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
From the Archives: February 8 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 08, 2023 06:40 AM
10 years ago

February 8, 2013 -- The oldest known bear in the world has been living in the Chippewa National Forest for 39 years. The female black bear has been a part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear project since 1981 and is older than any other bear known to researchers.

25 years ago

February 8, 1998 -- A 13-year-old boy led police in a lengthy chase through Bemidji after stealing a school bus late Friday evening, finally ending in Laporte. After scaling the fence to the Bemidji School District’s bus garage, the boy stole one of the vehicles and drove it through the gate, quickly gaining police attention.

50 years ago

February 8, 1973 -- Over 600 members of the Lions Club will descend upon Bemidji for the district’s annual conference. Lions from Manitoba, western Ontario and northern Minnesota will congregate for a weekend of meetings, keynote speakers, entertainment and comradery that will end with the district governor giving a report.

100 years ago

February 8, 1923 -- The Bemidji Musical Art Club will be holding memory contests meant to test young people’s familiarity with famous classical pieces of music. The first Music Memory Contest included 20 different compositions, and the winning contestant received a substantial prize.

FROM THE ARCHIVES
