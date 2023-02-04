99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
From the Archives: February 4 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 06:40 AM
10 years ago

February 4, 2013 -- The Minnesota State Capital was filled with plaid for the eighth annual Bemidji Day, an event where local community leaders travel down to St. Paul to share their concerns with lawmakers, all while sporting Bemidji’s iconic pattern. This year’s event saw over 50 people make the trip.

25 years ago

February 4, 1998 -- Bemidji Rotarians will visit Honduras for the ninth year in a row, coming to the aid of Santa Barbara and partnering with its local Rotary club. Along with volunteers, the Rotarians are bringing in medical equipment for the town’s hospital, including ultrasound equipment and X-ray machines.

50 years ago

February 4, 1973 -- Lawrence Anderson has been appointed as the new mayor of Blackduck to fill the unexpired term of Ralph Baltes after he resigned from the position during the last city council meeting. Baltes cites health concerns as the reason behind his resignation. His term was set to continue until the end of 1973.

100 years ago

February 4, 1923 -- A comedy play featuring home-grown talent will be shown at the Grand Theater in Bemidji. Having been rehearsed for a number of weeks, the show, titled “Nothing But the Truth” will be performed for two nights. Those who have seen it rehearsed say that it will be quite a delight for the community.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
