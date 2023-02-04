From the Archives: February 4 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

February 4, 2013 -- The Minnesota State Capital was filled with plaid for the eighth annual Bemidji Day, an event where local community leaders travel down to St. Paul to share their concerns with lawmakers, all while sporting Bemidji’s iconic pattern. This year’s event saw over 50 people make the trip.

25 years ago

February 4, 1998 -- Bemidji Rotarians will visit Honduras for the ninth year in a row, coming to the aid of Santa Barbara and partnering with its local Rotary club. Along with volunteers, the Rotarians are bringing in medical equipment for the town’s hospital, including ultrasound equipment and X-ray machines.

50 years ago

February 4, 1973 -- Lawrence Anderson has been appointed as the new mayor of Blackduck to fill the unexpired term of Ralph Baltes after he resigned from the position during the last city council meeting. Baltes cites health concerns as the reason behind his resignation. His term was set to continue until the end of 1973.

100 years ago

February 4, 1923 -- A comedy play featuring home-grown talent will be shown at the Grand Theater in Bemidji. Having been rehearsed for a number of weeks, the show, titled “Nothing But the Truth” will be performed for two nights. Those who have seen it rehearsed say that it will be quite a delight for the community.