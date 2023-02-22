99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: February 22 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 22, 2023 06:40 AM

10 years ago

February 22, 2013 -- Excited students at Solway Elementary School paired up and cracked open dozens of new books this week after TEAM Industries provided the school with a $3,400 donation to buy 263 books introducing and covering topics in science, technology, engineering and math.

25 years ago

February 22, 1998 -- Attendees of Buena Vista’s 15th annual Logging Days were able to enjoy warm weather for the festivities, with temperatures above freezing. Meant to call back to the area’s history of lumberjacks, the event featured a variety of entertainment, including wagon rides and lumberjack-themed competitions.

50 years ago

February 22, 1973 -- Plans for a benefit dinner to help the family of a man killed in a construction accident have garnered tremendous community support. The event, which will aid the wife and four daughters of Leland “Pete” Johnson, will be held at Tenstrike Bar. Dinner will be $3 for adults and $1.50 for children 12 and under.

100 years ago

February 22, 1923 -- John Moberg, a long-time resident and prominent figure in Bemidji, has been elected mayor, winning the majority of votes in all but one ward leading to his victory by 189 votes. Morris Kaplan has also been elected as alderman-at-large, beating his opponent with 735 votes to 647.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
022223.N.BP.MARTIALARTS 1.jpg
Local
Return of Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival showcases Bemidji's martial arts
February 22, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
3106659+012217.S.BP_.SKIING.jpg
Local
Ski and snowboarding lessons continue at Buena Vista
February 21, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Department of Justice web art .jpg
Local
3 charged in drug trafficking conspiracy for bringing meth, fentanyl to Red Lake Nation
February 21, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report