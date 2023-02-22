From the Archives: February 22 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

February 22, 2013 -- Excited students at Solway Elementary School paired up and cracked open dozens of new books this week after TEAM Industries provided the school with a $3,400 donation to buy 263 books introducing and covering topics in science, technology, engineering and math.

25 years ago

February 22, 1998 -- Attendees of Buena Vista’s 15th annual Logging Days were able to enjoy warm weather for the festivities, with temperatures above freezing. Meant to call back to the area’s history of lumberjacks, the event featured a variety of entertainment, including wagon rides and lumberjack-themed competitions.

50 years ago

February 22, 1973 -- Plans for a benefit dinner to help the family of a man killed in a construction accident have garnered tremendous community support. The event, which will aid the wife and four daughters of Leland “Pete” Johnson, will be held at Tenstrike Bar. Dinner will be $3 for adults and $1.50 for children 12 and under.

100 years ago

February 22, 1923 -- John Moberg, a long-time resident and prominent figure in Bemidji, has been elected mayor, winning the majority of votes in all but one ward leading to his victory by 189 votes. Morris Kaplan has also been elected as alderman-at-large, beating his opponent with 735 votes to 647.