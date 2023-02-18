From the Archives: February 18 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

February 18, 2013 -- Red Lake Tribal College will be starting a new basketball program under the direction of Gerald Kingbird, a former Red Lake High School basketball star. The team will hold an exhibition game next week to help raise funds for a planned expansion of the campus, and is expected to officially launch next year.

25 years ago

February 18, 1998 -- Police responded to an accident in which a car crashed into a downtown storefront after a car lost control and drove into Mary’s Bargain Buys on Third Street. Two pedestrians who had been window shopping managed to jump out of the way, and the hospital reported the driver was in stable condition after sustaining head injuries.

50 years ago

February 18, 1973 -- Broadcasting the Bemidji City Council’s meetings remains a hot topic after the council granted radio station KBSB permission but denied it to Midwest Cable, under the argument that cable television is not a news medium. Some council members opposed this and favored granting both organizations permission.

100 years ago

February 18, 1923 -- The first Bemidji Auto Show has been a remarkable success, drawing in crowds to the new armory for entertainment and a chance to view the latest models. Vehicle dealerships who presented their cars during the show have already reported several sales, and there’s hope that this will become an annual affair.