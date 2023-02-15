99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the Archives: February 15 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 15, 2023 06:40 AM
10 years ago

February 15, 2013 -- The fourth annual Lake Bemidji Pond Hockey Tournament will be returning. Hockey players from around the region will make up 13 teams that will play on six rinks created on Lake Bemidji behind the Hampton Inn and Suites. The event is free and open to the public.

25 years ago

February 15, 1998 -- After losing his brother to suicide, a Bemidji man has created a support group for those who’ve gone through similar grief. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeff Miller has created the Suicide Survivor Support Group for people who have lost loved ones to suicide to provide a space to grieve and heal.

50 years ago

February 15, 1973 -- The Bemidji Igloo Club participated in a snowmobile ride for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society that covered over 50 miles. The Bemidji club’s total pledge amounted to 2,062.80. Other riders participated in the snowmobile marathon from Minneapolis, Baudette and Grand Forks.

100 years ago

February 15, 1923 -- Two judges have blocked a proposal to improve the Red Lake River by straightening its channel and constructing a dam. The judges’ decision came after a town hall in Thief River Falls where the public said the project’s improvements would not be greater than its cost and damages.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
