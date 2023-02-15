From the Archives: February 15 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

February 15, 2013 -- The fourth annual Lake Bemidji Pond Hockey Tournament will be returning. Hockey players from around the region will make up 13 teams that will play on six rinks created on Lake Bemidji behind the Hampton Inn and Suites. The event is free and open to the public.

25 years ago

February 15, 1998 -- After losing his brother to suicide, a Bemidji man has created a support group for those who’ve gone through similar grief. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeff Miller has created the Suicide Survivor Support Group for people who have lost loved ones to suicide to provide a space to grieve and heal.

50 years ago

February 15, 1973 -- The Bemidji Igloo Club participated in a snowmobile ride for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society that covered over 50 miles. The Bemidji club’s total pledge amounted to 2,062.80. Other riders participated in the snowmobile marathon from Minneapolis, Baudette and Grand Forks.

100 years ago

February 15, 1923 -- Two judges have blocked a proposal to improve the Red Lake River by straightening its channel and constructing a dam. The judges’ decision came after a town hall in Thief River Falls where the public said the project’s improvements would not be greater than its cost and damages.