From the Archives: February 11 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 06:40 AM
10 years ago

February 11, 2013 -- A troupe of college students from Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will be traveling to the state capital to lobby the government for higher education funding for the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. The students will take part in a press conference and meet with legislators.

25 years ago

February  11, 1998 -- Students at Bemidji State University heard from Felix Kirkpatrick, one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen who served in World War II. Kirkpatrick shared his experience with Tuskegee Airmen, an all-Black unit with over 8,000 members, in honor of Black History Month, highlighting both their triumphs and the discrimination they faced.

50 years ago

February 11, 1973 -- A fire in Turtle River Township has completely destroyed a garage, including two cars, a tractor and a snowmobile. The fire, which seems to have been caused by a wood-burning stove overheating, was reported in the early hours of the morning and did not damage any other structures.

100 years ago

February 11, 1923 -- The new Bemidji High School will officially be dedicated this week, on the anniversary of President Lincoln’s birthday. The program, to which the entire community is welcomed, will feature several speakers and offer tours of the state-of-the-art facility, which has been fireproofed and has its own ventilation system.

