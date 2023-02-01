From the Archives: February 1 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

February 1, 2013 -- The invasive zebra mussel has been found in Lake Winnibigoshish, one of northern Minnesota’s most popular fishing locations. The mussels, which have also been found in several Minnesota lakes, can disrupt the ecosystems of lakes. Anglers and other boat owners are warned to take precautions to prevent further spread.

25 years ago

February 1, 1998 -- A Native American quilt maker from Bena is now teaching the art at Leech Lake Tribal College to help keep the art alive. Paula White was taught quilting by her grandmother and now she fills her patterns with symbols and colors inspired by her Ojibwe heritage.

50 years ago

February 1, 1973 -- A new branch of the American Indian Movement is being organized in the Bemidji area, according to chairman Donald Robinson. The organization, which aims to improve the conditions of Native American communities and address systemic racism, has gained national attention for its activism.

100 years ago

February 1, 1923 -- Bemidji could be in the running to have Yeomen Children’s Home, after visiting Yeomen toured the city and its state-of-the-art educational institutions. If the plan goes through, the Yeoman would use between 1,000 and 2,000 acres to build a home that would cost an estimated 10 million dollars.