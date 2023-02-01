6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the Archives: February 1 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 01, 2023 06:50 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

10 years ago

February 1, 2013 -- The invasive zebra mussel has been found in Lake Winnibigoshish, one of northern Minnesota’s most popular fishing locations. The mussels, which have also been found in several Minnesota lakes, can disrupt the ecosystems of lakes. Anglers and other boat owners are warned to take precautions to prevent further spread.

25 years ago

February 1, 1998 -- A Native American quilt maker from Bena is now teaching the art at Leech Lake Tribal College to help keep the art alive. Paula White was taught quilting by her grandmother and now she fills her patterns with symbols and colors inspired by her Ojibwe heritage.

50 years ago

February 1, 1973 -- A new branch of the American Indian Movement is being organized in the Bemidji area, according to chairman Donald Robinson. The organization, which aims to improve the conditions of Native American communities and address systemic racism, has gained national attention for its activism.

100 years ago

February 1, 1923 -- Bemidji could be in the running to have Yeomen Children’s Home, after visiting Yeomen toured the city and its state-of-the-art educational institutions. If the plan goes through, the Yeoman would use between 1,000 and 2,000 acres to build a home that would cost an estimated 10 million dollars.

Related Topics: FROM THE ARCHIVES
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji City Hall
Local
6 fire station, city hall reconstruction options presented to Bemidji City Council
The Bemidji City Council heard six options Monday evening for the future of the city hall and fire station, sparked by the deterioration of both buildings and flood damage last spring.
January 31, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Foundation opens scholarship applications Feb. 1
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation will begin accepting applications to its scholarship funds starting Feb. 1. Scholarships housed at NMF in 2022 issued 240 awards, totaling $288,000.
January 31, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Jail
Local
Beltrami County Jail ordered to reduce inmate capacity after DOC investigation
The Beltrami County Jail has been ordered to reduce inmate capacity after a Minnesota DOC investigation showed that the jail's minimum staffing requirements were not met on several occasions.
January 30, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Denae Alamano WEB.jpg
Local
Denae Alamano named board president of United Ways of Minnesota
Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way of Bemidji Area, has been named board president for the United Ways of Minnesota.
January 30, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report