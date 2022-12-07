From the Archives: December 7 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

December 7, 2012 -- Bemidji is remembering community leader Helen Gill after she passed away in her late 90s earlier this week. Gill was known for her devotion to Bemidji through her work with Bemidji State University, her alma mater, and as a Rotarian. Friends and family are invited to honor her legacy at an upcoming service.

25 years ago

December 7, 1997 -- Bruce Atwater, a long-time Bemidji City Councilor, shared his memories of Pearl Harbor on the attack’s anniversary. Stationed in Honolulu as a member of the Coast Guard, Atwater recalled seeing the planes tearing through the sky, and how he helped care for the wounded in the aftermath.

50 years ago

December 7, 1972 -- The swimming pool at Bemidji Junior High School has a new program, providing time for children with disabilities to enjoy the water and participate in swimming lessons. A total of nine area children have already signed up and will be taught by volunteer instructors on a weekly basis.

100 years ago

December 7, 1922 -- A new confectionary store will soon open up in Bemidji. The Honeyland Candy Kitchen, located on Third Street, will be operated by S.C. Oppergaard alongside his wife and an assistant. Customers with a sweet tooth can expect candy and homemade treats prepared fresh each day.