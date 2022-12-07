SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the Archives: December 7 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 07, 2022 06:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

10 years ago

December 7, 2012 -- Bemidji is remembering community leader Helen Gill after she passed away in her late 90s earlier this week. Gill was known for her devotion to Bemidji through her work with Bemidji State University, her alma mater, and as a Rotarian. Friends and family are invited to honor her legacy at an upcoming service.

25 years ago

December 7, 1997 -- Bruce Atwater, a long-time Bemidji City Councilor, shared his memories of Pearl Harbor on the attack’s anniversary. Stationed in Honolulu as a member of the Coast Guard, Atwater recalled seeing the planes tearing through the sky, and how he helped care for the wounded in the aftermath.

50 years ago

December 7, 1972 -- The swimming pool at Bemidji Junior High School has a new program, providing time for children with disabilities to enjoy the water and participate in swimming lessons. A total of nine area children have already signed up and will be taught by volunteer instructors on a weekly basis.

100 years ago

December 7, 1922 -- A new confectionary store will soon open up in Bemidji. The Honeyland Candy Kitchen, located on Third Street, will be operated by S.C. Oppergaard alongside his wife and an assistant. Customers with a sweet tooth can expect candy and homemade treats prepared fresh each day.

Related Topics: FROM THE ARCHIVES
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
rural_mn_cep.jpg
Local
Rural Minnesota CEP, CareerForce office closed due to weather
Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday
December 22, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Sheriff Office web art .jpg
Local
Retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel set for Dec. 30
A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.
December 22, 2022 11:18 AM
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County announces transfer station, offices holiday hours
Beltrami County offices and transfer stations have announced holiday hours for the week of Christmas and New Year's.
December 21, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: December 21 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
December 21, 2022 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report