From the Archives: December 31 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

December 31, 2012 -- A new sport is catching on in Bemidji. An Ultimate Frisbee club has been started at the Bemidji State Recreation Center, drawing in athletes and spectators alike. The sport, which shares some similarities to football, is one of the fastest-growing activities in the country.

25 years ago

December 31, 1997 -- A 20-year-old Bemidji man has admitted that the story he told police where he was abducted and beaten unconscious was false and that his injuries were self-inflicted. He maintains that he was robbed, however, after picking up two hitchhikers on his way back to town.

50 years ago

December 31, 1972 -- Two men are being held on pending charges after a shooting incident in Bemidji. Reports remain confused, but witnesses allege that Everette Keezer, 37, got in an argument and shot twice at Lawrence Beaulieu, 23. Beaulieu then allegedly got control of the gun and shot Keezer above the knee.

100 years ago

December 31, 1922 -- The Loyal Order of the Bemidji Moose are planning a very large New Year’s celebration, sending out an excess of 500 invitations to members across its men’s, women’s and student branches. Members who are organizing the event promise to keep their guests entertained from 7:30 p.m. to well past midnight.