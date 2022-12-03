SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the Archives: December 3 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 03, 2022 06:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

10 years ago

December 3, 2012 -- Famed jazz saxophonist Dave Pietro is in town to lay down some tunes with the Bemidji State University jazz ensemble as a part of this year’s concert series. Pietro, who is a professor of music at New York University, regularly travels across the country to teach and interact with young musicians.

25 years ago

December 3, 1997 -- Blackduck residents are being urged to boil their water after coliform bacteria was found in the city’s water supply during an unscheduled test. The cause of the contamination is unclear, but thankfully no illnesses have been reported in connection to the outbreak.

50 years ago

December 3, 1972 -- Bemidji Pharmacy, a staple of the city since owner August Ulrich first moved here in 1956, has officially been sold to Johnson Corner Store. Ulrich, while not formally retiring, plans to take a break from business for a time and travel up to Gonvick, Minn., a place he’s always wanted to visit.

100 years ago

December 3, 1922 -- Skeletal remains have been found in a meadow just west of Lower Red Lake. The remains, which seem to belong to a man, have been there for at least eight years, according to the Beltrami County Coroner. Who this individual might have been is unknown, but the mystery is under investigation by authorities.

Related Topics: FROM THE ARCHIVES
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
rural_mn_cep.jpg
Local
Rural Minnesota CEP, CareerForce office closed due to weather
Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday
December 22, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Sheriff Office web art .jpg
Local
Retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel set for Dec. 30
A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.
December 22, 2022 11:18 AM
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County announces transfer station, offices holiday hours
Beltrami County offices and transfer stations have announced holiday hours for the week of Christmas and New Year's.
December 21, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: December 21 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
December 21, 2022 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report