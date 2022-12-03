From the Archives: December 3 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

December 3, 2012 -- Famed jazz saxophonist Dave Pietro is in town to lay down some tunes with the Bemidji State University jazz ensemble as a part of this year’s concert series. Pietro, who is a professor of music at New York University, regularly travels across the country to teach and interact with young musicians.

25 years ago

December 3, 1997 -- Blackduck residents are being urged to boil their water after coliform bacteria was found in the city’s water supply during an unscheduled test. The cause of the contamination is unclear, but thankfully no illnesses have been reported in connection to the outbreak.

50 years ago

December 3, 1972 -- Bemidji Pharmacy, a staple of the city since owner August Ulrich first moved here in 1956, has officially been sold to Johnson Corner Store. Ulrich, while not formally retiring, plans to take a break from business for a time and travel up to Gonvick, Minn., a place he’s always wanted to visit.

100 years ago

December 3, 1922 -- Skeletal remains have been found in a meadow just west of Lower Red Lake. The remains, which seem to belong to a man, have been there for at least eight years, according to the Beltrami County Coroner. Who this individual might have been is unknown, but the mystery is under investigation by authorities.