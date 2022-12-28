From the Archives: December 28 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

December 28, 2012 -- Red Lake Nation has received a $21.4 million grant from the USDA for the construction of a tribal college and a new government center. Plans for the tribal college received $11.3 million, and the government center $10.1 million. The hope is for the buildings to be completed by 2014.

25 years ago

December 28, 1997 -- Paul Bunyan Playhouse is hosting its sixth annual “Home for the Holidays” production and is drawing in local talent for the show. With a focus on families running throughout the production, several of the cast members are related themselves, bringing the theme to a real-world application.

50 years ago

December 28, 1972 -- As the end to the recount saga, Lowell Bjella has been announced the official winner of the recent election for District 2 Beltrami County Commissioner. The initial count showed him one vote behind his competition, Henry Rossiter, but following a recount the final tally was four votes in his favor.

100 years ago

December 28, 1922 -- Plans to procure two elk for Diamond Point Park are underway, with the support of the Bemidji Parks Board and, appropriately, the Elks Lodge. The plan is to capture the elk from a state park and then ship them to Bemidji, where the appropriate habitat is already being put together for their arrival.