From the Archives: December 24 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 24, 2022 06:40 AM
10 years ago

December 24, 2012 -- Bemidji’s annual Community Christmas Meal brought together over 100 volunteers to serve 450 meals at Calvary Lutheran Church. The event, a coordination of eight area churches, aims to bring the community together for a good meal and good companionship, regardless of income.

25 years ago

December 24, 1997 -- Bemidji residents are doing their best to match the spirits of the holiday season by making sure that those staying at area shelters have opportunities for festivity and celebration. Several organizations are working to provide holiday meals for those in the shelters and are collecting donated toys as gifts for children.

50 years ago

December 24, 1972 -- Bemidji’s Chief Theatre was sold, as longtime owners and brothers Bill and John Bender plan to retire. The new owner, Norman Olson, who worked with the Benders and already operates theaters in both Anoka and St. Paul, has plans to make Bemidji his new home.

100 years ago

December 24, 1922 -- Bemidji is continuing its tradition of a large community Christmas tree, to be displayed on Fifth Street and Beltrami Avenue. A large and beautiful evergreen was donated by Crookston Lumber Co., and the Minnesota Electric Power Company has provided and installed the electrical lights for decoration.

