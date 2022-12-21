From the Archives: December 21 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

December 21, 2012 -- After a burglar stole a shadow box containing his military medals last year, Arlin Melgaard of Bemidji was honored with a surprise ceremony arranged by his daughter. The ceremony included presenting Melgaard with reissued medals, badges and service stripes.

25 years ago

December 21, 1997 -- A proposed rule by the Minnesota Board of Education to ensure multicultural and diverse educational experiences are available to students has come under fire, and some administrators of the Bemidji Area School District have shared that they find it insulting, since they believe they already meet the standards.

50 years ago

December 21, 1972 -- A home in Lavinia has been deemed a total loss, after burning down in a fire. The family’s four teenage children were home at the time but thankfully were not injured. The fire is thought to have started from a leaking furnace, according to the Bemidji Fire Department.

100 years ago

December 21, 1922 -- As a part of the plan to connect all county seats in Minnesota by road, a highway between Bemidji and Baudette has been proposed. The current route is expected to be from Bemidji to Lake Julia, out to Waskish, before turning north and proceeding along the east shore of Red Lake up to Baudette.