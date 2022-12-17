SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: December 17 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 06:40 AM
Share
10 years ago

December 17, 2012 -- Ten graduates of Red Lake High School, including survivors of the school’s 2005 shooting, are making the journey to Newtown, Conn., to offer comfort and solidarity to the grieving community after the Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting claimed the lives of 26 people, 20 of which were children.

25 years ago

December 17, 1997 -- A Bemidji man has reported a violent crime where he was the victim of an abduction and robbery. The 20-year-old individual, a student at Wadena Technical College, allegedly had his car stolen and was beaten unconscious with a heavy stick by two men. An investigation into the claims is ongoing.

50 years ago

December 17, 1972 -- A 46-year-old Bemidji man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, following the death of a man in an altercation that took place at a Bemidji bar. Francis Hook, 74, died of a skull fracture sustained when he fell to the floor during a brief scuffle over the weekend.

100 years ago

December 17, 1922 -- Lake of the Woods County, formerly a part of Beltrami County before a vote in the general election, has a new county seat in Baudette. The county commissioners, automatically elected following the creation of the county, selected the city alongside appointing a number of county officials, during their first meeting.

