News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

From the Archives: December 14 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 14, 2022 06:40 AM
10 years ago

December 14, 2012 -- Two suspects in a Kelliher bank robbery have been arrested and are being held in Beltrami County Jail. The two men, a 19 and 20-year-old, are both originally from Bemidji. The sheriff’s office thanked the public, who aided in the investigation through providing information that led to the individuals’ arrests.

25 years ago

December 14, 1997 -- Habitat for Humanity plans to build three houses in the upcoming year after a lack of funds delayed the organization’s work in 1997. One of the houses will be built in partnership with students from Bemidji High School, who will help construct the home as a part of a class in the fall.

50 years ago

December 14, 1972 -- The Bemidji Jaycees will host their Fourth Annual Paul Bunyan Snowmobile Race on “imported snow” after only light snowfall in the winter so far. The Jaycees have been hard at work hauling in snow for the two-day event, and there is now an ample three inches of packed snow on the track.

100 years ago

December 14, 1922 -- Bemidji school children are being urged not to smoke cigarettes after the practice has gained an unfortunate popularity among those under 18 years of age in the city. The superintendent of the schools is asking parents and community members for help in curbing the practice.

By Pioneer Staff Report
