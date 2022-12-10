SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: December 10 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 10, 2022 06:40 AM
10 years ago

December 10, 2012 -- A bank in Kelliher experienced an armed robbery. The First State Bank of Bigfork in Kelliher was robbed by a masked man with a shotgun, who stole an undetermined amount of money. Thankfully no one was injured during the incident, though it did result in a lockdown of a nearby school.

25 years ago

December 10, 1997 -- A $71,000 renovation of Pine Tree Park in Hines Township will soon be underway. Originally estimated at $60,000, unexpected costs have arisen. As a result, Beltrami County has agreed to contribute $9,000 towards the project, and the remaining $2,000 is hoped to come from donations and other contributions.

50 years ago

December 10, 1972 -- A contested election for a Beltrami County Commissioner will go to a judge to decide. After a recount, results showed Lowell Bjelta leading Henry Rossiter 1,116 to 1,113 votes. Previously Rossiter had been one vote ahead. There are 34 contested ballots left, whose issues range from using a pen rather than a pencil to obvious joke write-ins.

100 years ago

December 10, 1922 -- A severe winter storm is making its way from west to east towards Bemidji. As it’s moved across North Dakota, towns have recorded winds over 20 miles per hour with sub-zero temperatures as businesses and schools close down. It’s hoped that the storm will have run itself out by the time it reaches Bemidji.

