From the Archives: August 9 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

August 9, 2013 -- Twenty Bemidji High School swimmers braved cold temperatures and windy conditions as they swam 6.7 miles across Lake Bemidji. The swimmers, part of Swim for a Cause, raised money for a nonprofit through their endeavor, and the hope is it could turn into an annual event.

25 years ago

August 9, 1998 -- The 12th District Horticultural Society will be holding its annual Flower and Garden Show, which will be open to the public to attend with an award ceremony in the afternoon for the winners. The 12th District includes clubs from Bagley, Bemidji, Cass Lake, Park Rapids and Shevlin.

50 years ago

August 9, 1973 -- An annual barbeque hosted by the Bemidji Lions Club was so successful that it ran out, and refunds were issued to those who hadn’t gotten a chance to eat. It’s thought the event was the most successful to date, with the auction alone netting in $800. Official earnings from the fundraiser are yet to be tabulated.

100 years ago

August 9, 1923 -- Four pilots arrived in Bemidji this morning from Fort Snelling, making a pit stop for fuel and other supplies and landing in Larson field just west of town. The planes circled the city before landing, much to the amazement of the public watching from the streets. They are expected to leave again later this afternoon.

