News Local

From the Archives: August 5 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

August 5, 2013 -- Plans for a Country Inn and Suites connected to the Sanford Center are one step closer to reality, with the land sale completed by the city and developers last Friday. Bay Ridge Property International purchased the property for $756,000 for the city, the complete project is estimated to cost $15 million.

25 years ago

August 5, 1998 -- Crazy Days will once again take over downtown Bemidji, with the retail event bringing bargains from local businesses to anyone who stops by. A large crowd is expected this year, and several streets will be shutting down for the event to allow vendors to set up tables and show off their wares.

50 years ago

August 5, 1973 -- Two men from Puposky had to chase off a 200-pound hog to retrieve their prize of two giant puffball mushrooms, which they say are delicious when properly prepared. Paul Long and his son Jim found them near their farm and found that the two mushrooms have a combined weight of six pounds and 12 ounces.

100 years ago

August 5, 1923 -- An automobile belonging to Frank O’Neill, which had been parked along Irvine Avenue, has been deemed a total loss after it started on fire Monday afternoon. While the cause of the fire is unknown, witnesses report seeing a small boy playing by the vehicle a short time before the fire began and suspect he may have started the blaze.

