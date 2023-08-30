From the Archives: August 30 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

August 30, 2013 -- A 16-year-old from Solway has survived a wolf attack, and now is the center of national media attention. Noah Graham was out camping last weekend with friends when the attack happened, and since the story was first published in the Pioneer news outlets across the country have picked it up, including the Today Show.

25 years ago

August 30, 1998 -- Teachers around the country, and in Bemidji, are pulling from their own pockets to fund materials for their classrooms. From supplementary curriculum to classroom staples like tissues, markers and stickers, the cost of the materials can sometimes be in the hundreds of dollars.

50 years ago

August 30, 1973 -- A novel type of engine will have its first test on Lake Bemidji. Mounted on a hydroplane-style boat, the engine is the invention of a Canadian man and could be revolutionary as it requires no fuel. Instead, once started with a battery, it will run entirely on air. The test run will include a news conference open to the public.

100 years ago

August 30, 1923 -- Members of the local American Legion outpost are putting together plans for Armistice Day, and are welcoming suggestions and input from the community. So far, the plans include a parade through the city, an evening program which the public will be welcome to attend and a banquet.

