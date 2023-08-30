6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

From the Archives: August 30 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

August 30, 2013 -- A 16-year-old from Solway has survived a wolf attack, and now is the center of national media attention. Noah Graham was out camping last weekend with friends when the attack happened, and since the story was first published in the Pioneer news outlets across the country have picked it up, including the Today Show.

25 years ago

August 30, 1998 -- Teachers around the country, and in Bemidji, are pulling from their own pockets to fund materials for their classrooms. From supplementary curriculum to classroom staples like tissues, markers and stickers, the cost of the materials can sometimes be in the hundreds of dollars.

50 years ago

August 30, 1973 -- A novel type of engine will have its first test on Lake Bemidji. Mounted on a hydroplane-style boat, the engine is the invention of a Canadian man and could be revolutionary as it requires no fuel. Instead, once started with a battery, it will run entirely on air. The test run will include a news conference open to the public.

100 years ago

August 30, 1923 -- Members of the local American Legion outpost are putting together plans for Armistice Day, and are welcoming suggestions and input from the community. So far, the plans include a parade through the city, an evening program which the public will be welcome to attend and a banquet.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Amanda Gould.jpg
Local
Authorities seek help in locating missing Walker woman
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Community members express opposition to Bemidji entering into municipal cannabis business
19h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council to hold special session on housing
19h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Ave Bemidji Hardware 1922.jpg
Local
If These Walls Could Talk: From a corner hardware store to a corner boutique
4d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
082623.N.BP.CIRCUSSTELLA 8.jpg
Local
Circus Stella kicks off weekend of shows in Bemidji
3d ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Kathy Gordon Support Within Reach WEB.jpg
Columns
SUPPORT WITHIN REACH: The headwaters of sexual exploitation in Minnesota
4d ago
 · 
By  Kathy Gordon, Support Within Reach
082623.S.BP.BHSGTEN Doubles 2.jpg
Sports
Best of August: The Bemidji Pioneer's monthly sports rewind
19h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado