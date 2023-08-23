From the Archives: August 23 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

August 23, 2013 -- Large sections of Beltrami County have been listed under moderate and high drought conditions, with experts saying recent high temperatures are creating an increased risk for wildfires. Since July 1, Bemidji has received only an inch and a half of rain, around five inches less than normal rainfall.

25 years ago

August 23, 1998 -- The number of lakes placed on the fish consumption advisory list by the Environmental Protection Agency continues to grow, with a total of 58 lakes added in Minnesota alone. The largest concern is mercury, which is toxic to humans and can pollute ecosystems and build up in fish.

50 years ago

August 23, 1973 -- A new fire truck has been added to the Bemidji Rural Fire Association, with its dedication expected at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The truck, a pumper-tanker, is fully equipped to handle all sorts of fires and will serve the eight townships and two villages in the surrounding area.

100 years ago

August 23, 1923 -- Robbers have stolen $15 from the Billiard Parlor on Third Street in Bemidji. The incident occurred Tuesday night, with the culprits breaking in through a window in the back. The money was stolen from a drawer, along with a gold watch and a pocket knife. The crime is under investigation.