From the Archives: August 2 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

August 2, 2013 -- The Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will have a new award for teams to compete for, with the introduction of the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup. This race will take place Friday evening, following the parade of teams. The team with the lowest combined time from two heats will be the winners.

25 years ago

August 2, 1998 -- With perfect summer weather across the region, averaging in the 70s with plenty of sun, community members are taking advantage of the season by enjoying the outdoors. Parks, trails and beaches in Bemidji are packed with both local families and tourists alike.

50 years ago

August 2, 1973 -- Two Bemidji families helped a busload of stranded young Canadians after their bus gave out. The group, part of a travel club from Yukon, are on a 23-day tour of eastern Canada and the U.S. The Bemidji families made arrangements to let the group spend the night while their bus was repaired.

100 years ago

August 2, 1923 -- The Bemidji Boys Band will be holding a special concert at Lake Julia Sanitorium, a treatment center for patients with tuberculosis, for its annual community picnic. Residents of the surrounding counties are invited to attend and learn more about what care the sanatorium provides.