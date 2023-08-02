Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
From the Archives: August 2 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
August 2, 2023

10 years ago

August 2, 2013 -- The Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will have a new award for teams to compete for, with the introduction of the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup. This race will take place Friday evening, following the parade of teams. The team with the lowest combined time from two heats will be the winners.

25 years ago

August 2, 1998 -- With perfect summer weather across the region, averaging in the 70s with plenty of sun, community members are taking advantage of the season by enjoying the outdoors. Parks, trails and beaches in Bemidji are packed with both local families and tourists alike.

50 years ago

August 2, 1973 -- Two Bemidji families helped a busload of stranded young Canadians after their bus gave out. The group, part of a travel club from Yukon, are on a 23-day tour of eastern Canada and the U.S. The Bemidji families made arrangements to let the group spend the night while their bus was repaired.

100 years ago

August 2, 1923 -- The Bemidji Boys Band will be holding a special concert at Lake Julia Sanitorium, a treatment center for patients with tuberculosis, for its annual community picnic. Residents of the surrounding counties are invited to attend and learn more about what care the sanatorium provides.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
