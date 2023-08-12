Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, August 12

From the Archives: August 12 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

August 12, 2013 -- Public input is being sought for proposed improvements to Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan and Library parks. These include plans to create a platform for the Chief Bemidji statue, and a Third Street dock plaza. The hope is to revitalize one of the city’s most iconic areas and create a more attractive and accessible park.

25 years ago

August 12, 1998 -- Townships across Minnesota are in good financial health, according to a report released by the state. In Beltrami County, the township with the largest revenue and tax capacity was Northern Township. Other honorable mentions in the area were Bemidji Township and Grant Valley Township.

50 years ago

August 12, 1973 -- Two men have been arrested in connection to several burglaries of area cabins, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. Several of the stolen items have been recovered and already identified by their proper owners, including two outboard motors, several items of furniture and a variety of sporting goods.

100 years ago

August 12, 1923 -- A heat wave has hit the area and wasn’t dispelled even by a recent thunderstorm. It has averaged over 70 degrees Fahrenheit even by 8 in the morning for several days in a row, with the highs in the afternoons reaching the 90s. Local residents hope that cooler temperatures are on their way.

