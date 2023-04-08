From the Archives: April 8 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

April 8, 2013 -- The art show and contest “Art from Within'' has been held to recognize artists with some connection to incarceration, including artists who are currently incarcerated. Shane Stone was recognized as the “Best Emerging Artist” and hopes to attend a technical college upon his release in November.

25 years ago

April 8, 1998 -- A series of four grass fires kept the Bemidji Fire Department busy over the weekend, and though the danger of further wildfires has, for the time, decreased following rain on Monday, it’s evident that this year’s fire season has begun. The fire department encourages good fire safety practices and for anyone who comes across a wildfire to report it.

50 years ago

April 8, 1973 -- The Bemidji City Council’s search for a new police chief to replace the retiring James McDowell has met some controversy, as the question arose whether to search for a replacement from within the department or open the search statewide. Several police officers stated their staunch opposition to a replacement not from within the department.

100 years ago

April 8, 1923 -- Residents near Big Lake got in a firefight with moonshiners, in which several shots were fired and several persons were wounded. Local farmers took it upon themselves to investigate a nearby house with moonshine still where five occupants were engaged in a card game, the occupants fled with one shooting at the farmers and the exchange began.