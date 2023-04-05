50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
From the Archives: April 5 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
10 years ago

April 5, 2013 -- Two men and two mules from Bemidji are preparing to make a trek to Iowa to raise funds for hospice programs. Joe Dahlby and Earl Speckman are hitching up mules Rufus and Rowdy to a covered wagon in preparation for a trip that has been in planning for years. The total journey will be 340 miles.

25 years ago

April 5, 1998 -- Countries from across the world were represented during Bemidji State University’s Feast of Nations, with international students from China, India, Finland, Malaysia, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, Japan, Bangladesh and Egypt sharing their culture through programs and art at this year’s event.

50 years ago

April 5, 1973 -- The 20th annual Northern Regional Science Fair will be held this weekend at Sattgast Hall on Bemidji State College’s campus. Exhibits and projects will be open for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the afternoon will also feature a synthesizer music demonstration from Roy Berg.

100 years ago

April 5, 1923 -- An anonymous letter writer has been sending threatening notes to Cass Lake residents for years under the initials “K.K.K.” The most recent letters went to three men, and were crafted from newspaper and magazine clippings. These messages said that the writer would “blo (the recipients) to hel.”

