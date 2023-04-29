From the Archives: April 29 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

April 29, 2013 -- Residents of Jackson Avenue near Oak Hills Christian College were cut off from the rest of the county today after melting snow left large portions of the road underwater. Workers from Beltrami County have been working diligently to clear culverts in the area to bring the water down.

25 years ago

April 29, 1998 -- Jerry Allen Smith and John Asa Stanton have been arraigned in the shooting death of Sean Charles O’Brien in rural Debs last week, Stanton as the alleged murderer and Smith as an accomplice. Both men are currently being held at Beltrami County Jail as they await court hearings.

50 years ago

April 29, 1973 -- Joellen Hanson has been crowned Miss Bemidji after this year’s pageant wrapped up on Saturday. Deborah Noble won Miss Congeniality, and the second and first runner-ups were Diane Magdziarz and Mary McReynolds, respectively. Hanson will go on to represent Bemidji at the Miss Minnesota Pageant next year.

100 years ago

April 29, 1923 -- Ordinances that would have changed the sale of non-intoxicating liquor were voted down by the Bemidji City Council. They would have changed the closing hours of soft drink parlors from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. and would have required businesses to provide a $500 bond that would have been forfeited along with their license if they were found to be selling alcohol.