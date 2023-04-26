99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

From the Archives: April 26 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

April 26, 2013 -- Bemidji State University has chosen Tracy Dill as its new Athletic Director after an extensive selection process. Dill currently serves as an associate athletic director at St. Cloud State University, where he’s lived for 27 years, and will be moving up to Bemidji to start his new position on June 1.

25 years ago

April 26, 1998 -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent homicide after a 23-year-old male was found in a shallow grave with a gunshot wound outside of rural Debs. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the death, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aiding in the investigation.

50 years ago

April 26, 1973 -- The culprit in a recent theft of a fender and steering wheel in Bemidji was solved soon after the investigation began. As police were taking fingerprints from the car, an individual approached and said that his fingerprints might be found on the vehicle, after additional questioning the individual confessed to the theft.

100 years ago

April 26, 1923 -- This year’s graduating class of Bemidji High School is the largest in history, with 64 members, 10 over the class of 1922. With commencement just over a month away, the class is preparing to say farewell with style, and is currently working on a senior play to present to the public.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
