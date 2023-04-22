99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: April 22 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

April 22, 2013 -- The Rotary International District Convention is set to be held in Bemidji and is expected to bring in more than 500 Rotarians from across Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Canada. The convention will be held at the Sanford Center and is expected to be the largest conference held there to date.

25 years ago

April 22, 1998 -- A man has been arraigned in connection to a hunting accident and stands accused of injuring a 13-year-old girl who was practicing her clarinet in her family’s living room. The accident allegedly occurred while the man was deer hunting, and he’s been charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm.

50 years ago

April 22, 1973 -- In an unusual crime, a theft from an automobile in Bemidji took an entire fender and the steering wheel, leaving more valuable items such as the radio and two guitars that were inside the vehicle. After removing what they were after, the thieves returned everything to its original place and left the vehicle where it was parked.

100 years ago

April 22, 1923 -- Five local men have been fined $15 each for gambling after a raid of a home located on Minnesota Avenue on Thursday led to the discovery of the men engaged in a game with $18 on the table. The men appeared in court on Friday and received their fines, given by Judge J.F. Gibbons.

