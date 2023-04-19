From the Archives: April 19 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

April 19, 2013 -- The Bemidji community is still waiting for ice-out, and experts say that Lake Bemidji could still be covered in ice come this year’s fishing opener. The average ice-out date for the lake is April 26, and this year it looks like it will push into May. The latest ice-out date since records have been taken was May 22 in 1950.

25 years ago

April 19, 1998 -- In a somber report, Beltrami County ranked first in the state for the prevalence of child abuse, with 20 in every 1,000 children experiencing abuse. Experts say the reason is hard to pinpoint, and can include variables like high-stress and low-paying jobs, and are working on ways to address this unfortunate statistic.

50 years ago

April 19, 1973 -- A plan to provide ready identification of valuables will soon be put into place by the Bemidji Police Federation, as a deterrent to would-be thieves. The program will involve engraving identification numbers onto valuable items like jewelry or musical instruments to make them less likely to be stolen in burglaries or robberies.

100 years ago

April 19, 1923 -- A freight train leaving Bemidji at 1 o’clock yesterday was reported to have met with an accident just an hour after it pulled from the station. About a mile east of Scribner several cars near the back of the train derailed, some tipping over entirely. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.