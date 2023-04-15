99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: April 15 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:40 AM

10 years ago

April 15, 2013 -- A poaching case investigated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is the largest in 20 years, with charges filed against 21 people in northern Minnesota, nine in Beltrami County, alleging illegal purchasing and selling of game fish, primarily walleye.

25 years ago

April 15, 1998 -- Two homemade bombs found in Bemidji area mailboxes have the post office concerned for public safety. The first bomb exploded when no one was home, and no one was injured. The second resulted in minor burns to one individual. Anyone who finds suspicious objects in their mailbox is asked to call the sheriff’s department.

50 years ago

April 15, 1973 -- A minor earthquake apparently took place in Bemidji, at least that’s what the owner of a car parked on Fourth Street says is the only thing that can explain why a 5-by-2-foot chasm opened up beneath her vehicle while it was parked by the Elks Club, sinking it down to the frame.

100 years ago

April 15, 1923 -- The rapid and successful growth of Bemidji State Teachers College is making space an issue, with several teachers having to teach in the same room and a few holding recitations in hallways. Enrollment this year is up to 235 students, and next year it is expected that number will increase to 260.

