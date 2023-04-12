99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
From the Archives: April 12 in the Pioneer

What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:44 AM

10 years ago

April 12, 2013 -- Bemidji High School’s show choir, Vocalmotive, will be heading to the national finals later this month, which will be held in Chicago. The public is invited to attend several events and fundraising efforts to help support the 71 students’ journey. The choir will compete against 16 other schools for the contest’s highest award.

25 years ago

April 12, 1998 -- Kevin Hunt, 3, was the grand prize winner of this year’s Bemidji Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Bemidji Jaycees and the Elks Club. Dozens of children spent the morning searching high and low for easter eggs by the Bemidji waterfront, with grand prize winners in each age group.

50 years ago

April 12, 1973 -- The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a summertime “street market” that will allow local businesses and individuals to sell their wares in the open air for a fun seasonal event. Among the types of wares that will be for sale will be garden supplies, farm produce, antiques and hand-crafted items.

100 years ago

April 12, 1923 -- A contest in advanced bread making will be held tomorrow featuring three high school teams, from Wadena, International Falls and Bemidji, respectively. The team winning the highest number of points, judged in several categories, will be awarded a free trip to the Minnesota State Fair this fall.

