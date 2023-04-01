From the Archives: April 1 in the Pioneer

10 years ago

April 1, 2013 -- In honor of April Fool’s Day, it seems someone has posted several large signs across Bemidji stating that the city was changing the spelling of its name to “Bamidgee” effective on April 1, 2014. No such change is planned and the Bemidji’s spelling will remain consistent. City crews later removed the signs.

25 years ago

April 1, 1998 -- The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will be beginning to wrap up its 18-month tourism study, which aims to update the region’s tourism information. The study surveyed tourists in the area during each of the four seasons, and the second phase will analyze the information that was gathered.

50 years ago

April 1, 1973 -- Morell’s Chippewa Trading Post, a Bemidji landmark since 1896, has new owners after the sale of the business was completed and ownership transferred to Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Wolter of Minneapolis. Both husband and wife are excited to move out of the bustling city to a different style of living with their two sons.

100 years ago

April 1, 1923 -- Minnesota’s ice cream makers will be meeting in the city for a convention, according to the Koors Brothers Company. The convention will be held in the civic and commerce center and will include an address by the secretary of the Ice Cream Manufacturers Association. Bemidji residents are invited to attend.