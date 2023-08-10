Frohn Township to host potluck picnic Aug. 19

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:49 PM

FROHN TOWNSHIP — Frohn Township will host a potluck picnic from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Frohn Town Hall, 8769 Roosevelt Rd. SE.

The event is for all past and present Frohn Township residents. Hot dogs, sloppy Joes and beverages will be provided, but attendees are asked to also bring a dish to share, a release said.

There will be games and prizes for everyone and the Bemidji Fire Department will also be in attendance.

