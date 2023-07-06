Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Four Pines Bookstore to host 'Where's Waldo?' event July 8-22

Four Pines Bookstore is set to host a "Where's Waldo?" search from July 8-22 at participating businesses in downtown Bemidji.

Four Pines Bookstore web art
Four Pines Bookstore is located at 102 Third Street in downtown Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore is set to host a "Where's Waldo?" search from July 8-22 at participating businesses in downtown Bemidji.

"Four Pines Bookstore is one of 300 U.S.-wide bookstores to participate in the Find Waldo Local 2023 event," a release said. "This campaign celebrates the 'Shop Local' message and invites us to host a family-friendly 'Where's Waldo' scavenger hunt in our downtown community."

From July 8-22, participants can find Waldo at a dozen small businesses throughout downtown Bemidji. Passport cards for the event can be picked up in-store at Four Pines Bookstore starting July 8.

To conclude the event, Four Pines Bookstore will host a "Where's Waldo?" party at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, for all participants. The celebration includes an in-store scavenger hunt, coloring pages, treats and giveaways.

By Pioneer Staff Report
