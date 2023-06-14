Four Pines Bookstore to host author J. Ryan Stradal

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore will host New York Times bestselling author J. Ryan Stradal at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

Stradal will be discussing his newest book "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club" with Minnesota author Jill Hannah Anderson.

His newest novel crosses three generations of Minnesotans. This touching story reminiscences about the "old days" of the supper club and mom-and-pop shops. Follow along as this family grows from the 1930s to now, a release said.

Pre-registration for this event is required, tickets can be purchased at the bookstore or at fourpinesbookstore.com.