Four Pines Bookstore to hold 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' costume tour event

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore will host an event as part of a costume tour for Eric Carle's book, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," on Saturday, March 11, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

The event will include a reading of Eric Carle’s classic story featuring a character costume meet-and-greet, interactive activities and an in-store scavenger hunt, a release said.