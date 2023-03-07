99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Four Pines Bookstore to hold 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' costume tour event

Four Pines Bookstore will host an event as part of a costume tour for Eric Carle's book, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," on Saturday, March 11, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

VHC Costume.JPG
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 07, 2023 09:33 AM

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore will host an event as part of a costume tour for Eric Carle's book, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," on Saturday, March 11, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

The event will include a reading of Eric Carle’s classic story featuring a character costume meet-and-greet, interactive activities and an in-store scavenger hunt, a release said.

