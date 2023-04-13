99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Former Bagley school resource officer Neil Dolan pleads guilty to additional sexual abuse charges

Former Bagley High School resource officer and Clearwater County deputy Neil Dolan, who is currently in prison for sexually abusing students, has pleaded guilty to additional charges.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:15 PM

BRAINERD — Former Bagley High School resource officer and Clearwater County deputy Neil Dolan, who is currently in prison for sexually abusing students from 2016 to 2020, has pleaded guilty to additional charges.

According to a release from Jeff Anderson and Associates law firm, now 35-year-old Dolan pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing three students at Bagley High School from 2016 to 2019.

Dolan admitted that he sexually abused the students when they were 13 to 14 years old in his office while he was working as a uniformed sheriff’s deputy at the school, the release said.

Sentencing is set for May 10, where he will face up to 30 years in prison.

Dolan is currently serving 10 years for sexually abusing three different children in Clearwater and Becker County from 2016 to 2020, which he pleaded guilty to in 2021.

Neil Dolan

Prior to that sentence, he served two years for a third-degree charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct, which he was charged with in Becker County.

A statement from one of the survivors who was abused by Dolan expressed the slight feeling of relief he experienced after hearing that Dolan was pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

“I remember dreaming of getting justice when I was little and now that dream has come true. With this truth that has come out, it also has brought me back to that scared little kid with a dream of justice," the statement read. "I was silenced for so long, but now Neil Dolan is pleading guilty and going to jail. The sad thing about me getting justice is that the void of the injustice that was committed ... My prayers go out to victims and families who understand this void that has plagued our families.”

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
