Forest History Center to present 'Making the Carry' by Timothy Cochrane

Timothy Cochrane will share stories from his new book "Making the Carry" from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:09 AM

GRAND RAPIDS — Timothy Cochrane will share stories from his new book "Making the Carry" from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

Guests will hear seldom-told stories about northern Minnesota and Native American history and experience a unique opportunity to learn about Native American history and hear about this illustrated biography which follows the lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Lanklater, a Métis man and Anishinaabe woman.

History lovers can examine the often-overlooked geography and historical significance of the border country of Ontario and Minnesota between the 1870s and 1930s, a release said.

Cochrane has worked extensively with Native American tribes throughout his career as a historian, anthropologist and superintendent for the National Park Service.

Books will be available after the presentation. Event cost is included with regular site admission.

This is the final event of the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series. For more information about summer programming, visit mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
