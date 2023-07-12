Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Forest History Center to host 'Be a Naturalist' family day

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:35 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — The Forest History Center will host a "Be a Naturalist" family day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the History Center, 2609 County Road 76.

During the day, visitors of all ages can explore a range of activities centered around the wonders of nature. Highlights include a 90-minute trolley ride at noon and opportunities to meet the Forest History Center’s new draft horses throughout the day, a release said.

A raptor show by The Nature Connection will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Guests can learn more about these birds of prey and their role in the local ecosystem. More wildlife discovery will be available in the Screen House, where visitors can chase dragonflies and find macroinvertebrates in the Mississippi River.

Various crafting activities will be available, including fly casting demos with Trout Unlimited, building and painting birdhouses, making paper, plaster tracks and more, the release added.

Additional organizations with booths at the event include the USDA, the Minnesota Naturalist Program, the Master Gardener Program, the North Country Trail Association and more.

There is no additional cost to participate outside of regular site admission

For more information, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory.

