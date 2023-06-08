99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Flag Day ceremony set for June 14 at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park

The public is invited to attend a Flag Day ceremony at noon on Wednesday, June 14, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park, located at the corner of Birchmont Drive NE and 14th Street NE.

061822.N.BP.FLAGDAY 7.jpg
American Legion and Bemidji Elks members pose under the flag pole following a Flag Day ceremony on June 14, 2022, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 3:08 PM

BEMIDJI — The public is invited to attend a Flag Day ceremony at noon on Wednesday, June 14, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park, located at the corner of Birchmont Drive NE and 14th Street NE.

Those attending are asked to bring chairs or plan on standing until the ceremony is complete, as chairs are not available at the park.

The ceremony honoring the American Flag will be presented by the Bemidji Elks Lodge No. 1052 and will be followed by a solemn and proper Flag Retirement Ceremony to be conducted by the Bemidji American Legion Post No. 14.

The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order's observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country, a release said.

For more information, call Joe Dunn at (218) 209-7458.

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
What To Read Next
courts2.jpg
Local
Bemidji attorney suspended by Minnesota Supreme Court after disciplinary action
June 08, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 8.jpg
Local
Community members speak against location for new Beltrami County Jail
June 07, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
062222.N.BP.RENDEZVOUS 8.jpg
Local
A look back at voyageurs and other colorful characters of the fur trading days
June 07, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Bemidji Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060723.N.BP.JEFFDUNHAM.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Comedian Jeff Dunham to bring 'Still Not Canceled' tour to Bemidji
June 06, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Baseball web art.jpg
Prep
BASEBALL: Bemidji ends Section 8-4A run with elimination-game loss
June 06, 2023 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
102922.N.BP.WOMENUNITED - 6.jpg
Local
Mini Golf Classic set to raise funds for new Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter
June 06, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Teddy bear toss.jpg
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
June 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado