Flag Day ceremony set for June 14 at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park

BEMIDJI — The public is invited to attend a Flag Day ceremony at noon on Wednesday, June 14, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park, located at the corner of Birchmont Drive NE and 14th Street NE.

Those attending are asked to bring chairs or plan on standing until the ceremony is complete, as chairs are not available at the park.

The ceremony honoring the American Flag will be presented by the Bemidji Elks Lodge No. 1052 and will be followed by a solemn and proper Flag Retirement Ceremony to be conducted by the Bemidji American Legion Post No. 14.

The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order's observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country, a release said.

For more information, call Joe Dunn at (218) 209-7458.