News Local

First reading of recreational cannabis use ordinance to be held by Bemidji City Council

The Bemidji City Council will hold the first reading of an ordinance on recreational cannabis use, which was discussed during a work session on June 26, as a part of its regular session tonight.

Bemidji City Hall
Bemidji City Hall. Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:51 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold the first reading of an ordinance relating to recreational cannabis use, a topic that was discussed during a work session on June 26, as a part of its regular session tonight.

The topic comes as Minnesota has legalized recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older as of Aug. 1. The ordinance, as currently written, would prohibit the use of cannabis products in public places anywhere in the city.

The definition of a public place includes all areas within city limits excluding private residences, private property unless prohibited by the owner of that property and the premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit onsite consumption. Violation of this ordinance would result in a petty misdemeanor.

As a part of the ordinance process, the community members will have a chance to provide input at a public hearing as a part of the second reading.

Also on the meeting’s agenda is to consider adopting a code of conduct for council members, something requested by the Bemidji Charter Commission. The code draft includes core values of communication, ethics, civility, stewardship, creativity and innovation and leadership.

The council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 7, at City Hall. It can also be viewed on the city website www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
