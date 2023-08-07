First reading of recreational cannabis use ordinance to be held by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold the first reading of an ordinance relating to recreational cannabis use, a topic that was discussed during a work session on June 26, as a part of its regular session tonight.

The topic comes as Minnesota has legalized recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older as of Aug. 1. The ordinance, as currently written, would prohibit the use of cannabis products in public places anywhere in the city.

The definition of a public place includes all areas within city limits excluding private residences, private property unless prohibited by the owner of that property and the premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit onsite consumption. Violation of this ordinance would result in a petty misdemeanor.

As a part of the ordinance process, the community members will have a chance to provide input at a public hearing as a part of the second reading.

Also on the meeting’s agenda is to consider adopting a code of conduct for council members, something requested by the Bemidji Charter Commission. The code draft includes core values of communication, ethics, civility, stewardship, creativity and innovation and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 7, at City Hall. It can also be viewed on the city website www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.