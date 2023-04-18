Finalists announced for NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition during GigaZone TechXpo

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji has announced three finalists for the NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition that will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Sanford Center during Paul Bunyan Communications’ GigaZone TechXpo.

According to a release, three of the most promising business entrepreneurs in the region were selected to participate in the competition for a chance to win cash awards and other prizes. Finalists include:



Brian Hemmelman, founder of HEMO Research, which is an original equipment manufacturer that provides electronics modules and development tools that accelerate the design and development of electronics products to get those products to market faster.

Jenna Claypool, founder of Kinbee, which is a platform that connects families who need short-notice or intermittent childcare with daycare providers who are under their licensed capacity.

Zachary Johnson, co-founder of WYK, which is a user-friendly semi-private social platform designed using artificial intelligence to establish connections and relationships with others based on common interests.

Each entrepreneur will present a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges followed by a five-minute question and answer session. Presenters will highlight their business ideas and strategies for launching a successful venture.

Judges will announce the winning pitch and other prize winners at the end of the event with the first-place winner receiving a $4,000 cash prize along with entry into the Minnesota Cup to compete with entrepreneurs throughout the state.

Second place will receive a $1,000 cash award. All three finalists receive six months of free GigaZone broadband from Paul Bunyan Communications and a one-year membership for Greater Bemidji’s LaunchPad coworking space.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, NLFX founder Ben Stowe and Landsverk and Associates president Michelle Landsverk will judge the competition.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to showcase their unique business ideas through this creative and competitive event,” Greater Bemidji’s Executive Director David Hengel said in a release. “(The GigaZone TechXpo) is the perfect venue to spark excitement about the impact these upcoming business leaders will have on growing the region’s economy.”

The event is free and open to the public.