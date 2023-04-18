99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Finalists announced for NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition during GigaZone TechXpo

Each entrepreneur will present a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges followed by a five-minute question and answer session. The event is free and open to the public.

GigaZone Gaming and TechXpo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:33 PM

BEMIDJI — Greater Bemidji has announced three finalists for the NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition that will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Sanford Center during Paul Bunyan Communications’ GigaZone TechXpo.

According to a release, three of the most promising business entrepreneurs in the region were selected to participate in the competition for a chance to win cash awards and other prizes. Finalists include:

  • Brian Hemmelman, founder of HEMO Research, which is an original equipment manufacturer that provides electronics modules and development tools that accelerate the design and development of electronics products to get those products to market faster.
  • Jenna Claypool, founder of Kinbee, which is a platform that connects families who need short-notice or intermittent childcare with daycare providers who are under their licensed capacity.
  • Zachary Johnson, co-founder of WYK, which is a user-friendly semi-private social platform designed using artificial intelligence to establish connections and relationships with others based on common interests.

Each entrepreneur will present a five-minute pitch to a panel of judges followed by a five-minute question and answer session. Presenters will highlight their business ideas and strategies for launching a successful venture.
Judges will announce the winning pitch and other prize winners at the end of the event with the first-place winner receiving a $4,000 cash prize along with entry into the Minnesota Cup to compete with entrepreneurs throughout the state.

Second place will receive a $1,000 cash award. All three finalists receive six months of free GigaZone broadband from Paul Bunyan Communications and a one-year membership for Greater Bemidji’s LaunchPad coworking space.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, NLFX founder Ben Stowe and Landsverk and Associates president Michelle Landsverk will judge the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to showcase their unique business ideas through this creative and competitive event,” Greater Bemidji’s Executive Director David Hengel said in a release. “(The GigaZone TechXpo) is the perfect venue to spark excitement about the impact these upcoming business leaders will have on growing the region’s economy.”

The event is free and open to the public.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Gwenia Fiskevold Gould swearing in Bemidji City Council.jpg
Local
Gwenia Fiskevold Gould sworn in as new Bemidji City Councilor, discussions on water and sewer continued
April 18, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Earth Day web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji State University to celebrate Earth Day with campus activities
April 18, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Council April 17 2023.jpg
Local
Public comments on Bemidji City Council's actions regarding Nate Mathews
April 18, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board meeting rescheduled for April 20
April 18, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
031123.N.BP.MONROECROSSING.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Monroe Crossing to perform for fundraising event
March 28, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report