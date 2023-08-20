Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Final defendant in Red Lake arson case sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Red Lake woman has been sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for her role in an arson conspiracy in the Red Lake Nation in April 2021.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:24 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake woman has been sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for her role in an arson conspiracy in the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, Dalene Roberta Fajardo, 35, Corey Leigh Stately, 40, and Lori Anna Sayers, 33, conspired and knowingly agreed to commit arson to maliciously damage and destroy personal and real property by means of fire or explosive materials.

On April 30, 2021, Fajardo and her co-defendants made Molotov cocktail devices, traveled to a location in the Red Lake Nation, and threw the Molotov cocktails at a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. As a result, the vehicle was destroyed and a nearby residence partially burned. The residence’s occupants, including children, were all forced to evacuate.

Fajardo pleaded guilty on March 7 to one count of aiding and abetting arson. She was sentenced on Aug. 14 in U.S. District Court before Chief Judge Patrick J. Schlitz. Stately and Sayers were previously sentenced to five and three months in prison, respectively, for their roles in the arson.

This case is the result of a joint investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

