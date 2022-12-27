Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Filing period opens Jan. 3 for Eckles Township offices

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 27, 2022 03:35 PM
ECKLES TOWNSHIP — Residents of Eckles Township are encouraged to file for open township offices. Filing will open on Jan. 3 and close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Open offices include Supervisor A for a three-year term and Supervisor D for a three-year term.

Residents may file for office by contacting the clerk at (218) 759-0830. Candidates must file an “Affidavit of Candidacy” and pay a $2 filing fee. The annual meeting and election of officers will be held on March 14.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
