Filing period opens Jan. 3 for Eckles Township offices

ECKLES TOWNSHIP — Residents of Eckles Township are encouraged to file for open township offices. Filing will open on Jan. 3 and close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Open offices include Supervisor A for a three-year term and Supervisor D for a three-year term.

Residents may file for office by contacting the clerk at (218) 759-0830. Candidates must file an “Affidavit of Candidacy” and pay a $2 filing fee. The annual meeting and election of officers will be held on March 14.