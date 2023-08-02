Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic

NEBISH — The fifth Mistic reunion was so large that a drone was deployed to take a family photo.

Nearly 600 descendants of Nebish settlers Vinko and Philipina Mistic gathered July 22-23 at the nearby Northern Escape Venue to celebrate and continue a tradition that started in 1981.

“What a spectacular two days,” said Rosemarie (Mistic) Weber, granddaughter of Vinko and Philipina. “It was absolutely fantastic. Our oldest person was 93.”

Great-granddaughter Rosemary Gustafson, who chaired this year’s reunion, said because of the internet and social media, the family was able to expand its reach, resulting in 586 registrants and growing from previous gatherings in 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011. The 2021 reunion was postponed to this year because of Covid.

Lamb on a spit, known in Croatian as janje na ražnju, was served for one of the Mistic reunion meals. Tim Brogan, left, cranks the spit while Scot Slater, right, looks on. In the background, James Yerbich tends to the other spit. Contributed

“We had people come in from all over the United States,” Rosemary said. “What was exciting for me at this reunion was that in the 2011 reunion one of the family branches we didn’t have anybody in attendance from. We had kind of lost touch, nobody knew how to get a hold of them. That was sad because we always wear different colored T-shirts and take a group photo. We didn’t have anyone from Aunt Fanny’s family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But that changed after a Mistic reunion Facebook page was created.

“We were able to get in touch with people from all branches of the family,” Rosemary said. “So we made a lot of new connections. We had people fly in from California who had never met any of the family. They had also lost connection.”

She also was surprised to communicate with family members in Croatia, where Vinko and Philipina started their family before moving to the United States. Daughters, Fanny and Dolly, were born in Croatia. Vinko moved to America in 1898, first settling in Illinois. Philipina and the young girls joined him the next year. Five more children were born in the U.S. — James, Peter, Margaret, Frank and Thomas. The family moved to the town of Nebish in 1920, around 22 miles north of Bemidji.

“Family members in Croatia were able to give us additional family history,” Rosemary said. “When the family immigrated from Croatia, one of Vinko’s brothers was going to Brazil and he was shipwrecked. Everybody assumed he had been lost at sea. But we just discovered through the process of this that he was not lost at sea. He actually survived the wreck. So we were able to investigate that portion of the family tree and realized there are more.”

The next reunion might even include some of those relatives from Croatia.

“That’s just exciting for me,” Rosemary said. “To me, the new connections into our history are just invaluable.”

It starts with Mass

Mistic reunions always begin with a Mass led by Father Joseph John Kennady, the current priest at St. John’s Catholic Church in Nebish.

Father Joseph John Kennady from St. John's Catholic Church in Nebish leads Mass at the Mistic reunion. Contributed

“The Mistic family was integral to starting the Catholic church in Nebish,” Rosemary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think our religion held us together,” added Rosemarie Weber. “Grandpa and Grandma Mistic brought the Catholic church to Neblish when there was no church. A traveling priest would come to their home and say Mass. That faith was passed down through the generations, and that faith is what has held everybody together.”

The remainder of the weekend was filled with games, meals, music by Gary Yerbich and the Empty Cooler Band, and lots of reminiscing. The food included janje na ražnju (Croatian for lamb on a spit), a hog roast and povitica, a traditional Croatian delicacy.

Marie Yerbich prepares potivica, a traditional Croatian delicacy, to be served at the Mistic family reunion. "Supervising" is her husband, Fay Yerbich. Contributed

And of course, that group photo. Fortunately, Brett Mistic owns a drone business, so he was able to get a shot of everyone looking skyward. The photo resembles a rainbow with family members wearing different colored shirts for each of the seven branches. In addition to descendants of all seven offspring of Vinko and Philipina, members of Vinko’s brother George were in attendance.

“There are over 1,100 descendants from Vinko and Philipina with more on the way,” Rosemary said.

She added, “For me, the highlight was when I finally got a chance to leave the building after we got the first meal out of the way. I walked outside and (noticed) there’s happy people everywhere. Everybody’s happy and they’re all over the place, all visiting. The different factions are blending; they’re not all just huddled in their little groups.”

Doug Mistic, left, and Hal Mistic carve a roasted pig for one of the Mistic reunion meals at Northern Escape Venue. Contributed

And when it was over, the Mistic descendants can reflect on a tradition that continued for a fifth time.

“We are all so proud that this family has hung together like this,” Rosemarie said, “and I think it should be shared with the world.”