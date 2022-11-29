Family game night kits available through Parks and Rec
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering family game night kits.
The kits contain hot chocolate, treats, popcorn, card games, dice, a deck of playing cards, a game booklet, family conversation starters, Pictionary cards, two markers and a backpack.
Game night kits can be purchased online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or at the Tourist Information Center located at Paul Bunyan Park. The cost is $20 per pack.
For more information, contact (218) 333-1862.
