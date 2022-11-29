SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family game night kits available through Parks and Rec

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 29, 2022 01:12 PM
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering family game night kits.

The kits contain hot chocolate, treats, popcorn, card games, dice, a deck of playing cards, a game booklet, family conversation starters, Pictionary cards, two markers and a backpack.

Game night kits can be purchased online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or at the Tourist Information Center located at Paul Bunyan Park. The cost is $20 per pack.

For more information, contact (218) 333-1862.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
