Fair favorites return for Beltrami County Fair Aug. 9-13

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Fair is right around the corner, kicking off on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sunday, Aug. 13.

With all of the traditional summer staples of carnival rides, food stands and farm animals of all kinds, the fair has something for everyone.

Starting off the grandstand shows on Wednesday, the Waddington Brothers Band will be performing at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Motocross on Thursday evening with Hot Laps starting at 6 p.m. and a feature race at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $15 for adults and children 12 and younger for $10.

Making their debut last year, Wojo’s rodeo will be returning on Friday and Saturday nights. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m.

A rodeo participant is let out of the chute during Wojo's Rodeo on Aug. 12, 2022, at the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Pre-sale tickets for the rodeo can be purchased at $20 for adults and $15 for children until Aug. 8, and are available at Northdale Oil, Blackduck Co-Op, Luekens North and South and Eventbrite E-Tickets. Tickets can be purchased the night of at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $25 for adults and children 12 and younger for $20.

Sunday will play host to the Baja Races at noon featuring a class 4 race and kids power wheel race. Tickets can also be purchased from the Grandstand and online from Eventbrite at $15 per adult and $10 for children.

The rest of the week will feature a slew of demonstrations such as Tae Kwon Do, Headwaters Science Center appearances, a stained glass mosaic artist, Bemidji woodcarvers club, horticulture exhibits and a watercolor painter.

A daily scavenger hunt will take place throughout the fair. Youth ages 14 and under can stop in at the fair office and pick up a scavenger hunt list — participants that find everything on the list can return it to the office and one winner will be drawn for a prize from all the correctly completed lists each day from Thursday to Friday.

Beltrami County 4-H will return with its many traditional events and activities, including a pet show, horse show games, a llama and alpaca show and a dog agility show.

Local authors are also making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday to show fairgoers what they’ve been writing.

Fair-goers ride the Sizzler on Aug. 10, 2022, at the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

If you go:

What: Beltrami County Fair

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW

Cost: $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass

